Hot Mess Holiday set to premiere on Comedy Central

Comedy Central is all set for the television premiere of Hot Mess Holiday on Valentine’s Day. Directed by Jaffar Mahmood and written by Sameer Gardezi, the film stars Melanie Chandra, Surina Jindal and Punam Patel in the lead. The story revolves around Melanie, who gets dumped by her boyfriend during Diwali. Her friend Surina comes to her rescue and takes her on a girls’ trip to Chicago where they accidentally discover a valuable diamond.