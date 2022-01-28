Hot Mess Holiday set to premiere on Comedy Central

Comedy Central is all set for the television premiere of Hot Mess Holiday on Valentine’s Day. Directed by Jaffar Mahmood and written by Sameer Gardezi, the film stars Melanie Chandra, Surina Jindal and Punam Patel in the lead. The story revolves around Melanie, who gets dumped by her boyfriend during Diwali. Her friend Surina comes to her rescue and takes her on a girls’ trip to Chicago where they accidentally discover a valuable diamond.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar