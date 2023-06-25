Hollywood action coordinator Chris Barnes comes on board for Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3'

ANI

Superstar Salman Khan is all set to make Diwali special with the release of Tiger 3. Interestingly, the latest buzz suggested that the film will have an Avengers: Endgame connection. Hollywood action coordinator Chris Barnes, who has worked on Marvel’s historic hit Avengers: Endgame, has come on board for Tiger 3.

“YRF Spy Universe is the coolest film franchise that we have in India today and Tiger 3 will bring its own, unique flavour to the spy franchise that will be remarkably distinct from Pathaan or War franchises. Action is the mainstay for these action entertainers and of course YRF and Maneesh Sharma are going to go all out to give audiences a film that they won’t forget! Such moves only indicate their intention to give people a never seen before theatrical experience,” a source quoted.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited. Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.