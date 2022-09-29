Hollywood actor Tom Hanks says he's made only four 'pretty good' movies

Hollywood star Tom Hanks has acted in as many as 100 movies, but thinks only four of them are “pretty good”. “No one knows how a movie is made, though everyone thinks they do,” Hanks said in an interview.

“I’ve made a tonne of movies (and four of them are pretty good, I think), and I’m still amazed at how films come together. From a flicker of an idea to the flickering image on screen, the whole process is a miracle.” Hanks has led some of cinema’s most celebrated films over his four-decade career, including Forrest Gump and Philadelphia, both of which earned him the Academy Award for best actor.

Hanks was also Oscar-nominated for Cast Away, Big, Saving Private Ryan and 2020’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. But it’s unclear which titles in Hanks’ filmography he considers to be the best.

“Movie-making is hard work over a very long period of time that consists of so many moments of joy slapped up against an equal number of feelings of self-loathing… It is the greatest job in the world and the most confounding of labours that I know of.”

Hanks, who starred in box-office hit Elvis and Disney’s Pinocchio remake this year, is gearing up to release his first novel, titled The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, on May 9, 2023. — IANS