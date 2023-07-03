Hollywood actress Greta Lee is all set to star in the upcoming cyber tech adventure film ‘Tron 3’

ANI

Hollywood actress Greta Lee, who is currently getting a lot of praise for her performance in the romantic film Past Lives is all set to star in the upcoming cyber tech adventure film Tron 3.

Titled Tron: Ares, the film also stars Jared Leto and Evan Peters in the lead roles. Joachim Ronning, who helmed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and co-directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, will take the director’s chair.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.