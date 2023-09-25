Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio borrowed diplomatic car to avoid traffic jams in London

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly dodged traffic by zipping around in a diplomatic car. The Oscar-winning actor, 48, is rumoured to have been avoiding London’s jams after being loaned the luxury bright blue Range Rover with blacked out windows by an Ivory Coast official.
“It’s no secret that Leo has friends in high places. All diplomatic cars are clearly recognisable via their number plates and more often than not the person at the wheel has diplomatic immunity, so speeding or jumping a red light now and then wouldn’t be a concern,” a source told.
“He even had it drop and pick him up at Chiltern Firehouse, where he likes to hang out in London,” the source added.
The actor was spotted partying with models Georgia Grace Martin, 28, and Nour Rizk, 23, at the Chiltern Firehouse recently. He shielded himself behind a face mask and donned one of his signature LA Laker’s baseball caps as he arrived at the spot.
