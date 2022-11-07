Hollywood star Michael Douglas to work with his son Cameron in ‘Blood Knot’

ANI

Hollywood star Michael Douglas is all set to work with his son Cameron in the upcoming family drama film Blood Knot. They will be portraying the role of a father and son trying to mend their broken relationship. The Ant-Man and the Wasp actor previously shared the screen space with his oldest son in Fred Schepisi’s 2003 drama film

It Runs in The Family, which also starred Michael’s father Kirk Douglas.

In Blood Knot, Michael Douglas plays a father, who, in an attempt to reconnect with his estranged son, invites him to Puerto Rico to compete in a father-son fishing competition.

The Young Sheldon director Howard Deutch will helm this adaptation of Bob Rich’s book Looking Through Water. The official release date of the film is still awaited.