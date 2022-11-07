Hollywood star Michael Douglas to work with his son Cameron in ‘Blood Knot’

Hollywood star Michael Douglas is all set to work with his son Cameron in the upcoming family drama film Blood Knot. They will be portraying the role of a father and son trying to mend their broken relationship. The Ant-Man and the Wasp actor previously shared the screen space with his oldest son in Fred Schepisi’s 2003 drama film
It Runs in The Family, which also starred Michael’s father Kirk Douglas.
In Blood Knot, Michael Douglas plays a father, who, in an attempt to reconnect with his estranged son, invites him to Puerto Rico to compete in a father-son fishing competition.
The Young Sheldon director Howard Deutch will helm this adaptation of Bob Rich’s book Looking Through Water. The official release date of the film is still awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...