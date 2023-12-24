Shriya Pilgaonkar, fresh off winning the Best Actor award for her outstanding performance in Taaza Khabar, captivates audiences with her first-ever Bollywood dance number in the upcoming film Dry Day.

Completely different from her previous roles in Taaza Khabar, Broken News, and Guilty Minds, Shriya embraces a new dimension, by bringing the vibrant spirit of the popular Lath Maar Holi to the screen. This is the first time we see Shriya dancing to the tunes of a masala Bollywood!

Shriya shared, “It is a dream come true to have my own Holi song in the film Dry Day and I’m happy with the amazing response. I had a blast shooting for this in Bhopal. The choreography and the art direction enhanced the vibe and truly captured the crazy Lath Maar holi spirit. I have always wanted to dance on screen and couldn’t have asked for a better track. Halla Macha is a song that’s going to be played at every party and get people on the dance floor. It truly was an experience of a life time.”

The Amazon original film, produced by Nikhhil Advani, released on December 22. It features Jitendra Kumar, Annu Kapoor and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.

