Home Economics returns with third season

Home Economics is back for a third season. The series, which follows three siblings as they try to navigate adulthood, and each other, returns with an amusing storyline. Inspired by Colton’s real-life experiences, Home Economics documents the uncomfortable yet heartwarming relationships of three siblings in very different situations: one in the ultra-rich, one in the middle class and one scraping by. The series stars Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, and Sasheer Zamata.

Topher said, “I’ve never read something about the financial differences between siblings, which is such a big part of your relationship. Did he get more than me? You know it’s about fairness. And also, I love the fact that it’s in the spirit of the show.”