Dave Bautista says making 'Guardians' movies 'wasn't all pleasant'

Dave Bautista is fine saying goodbye to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The former-pro-wrestler-turned-actor currently stars in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the upcoming M Night Shyamalan thriller Knock at the Cabin.

In an interview, Bautista, 53, confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will be in theatres on May 5, will be his last outing as his Marvel character Drax.

“I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief (that it’s over). It wasn’t all pleasant,” he said. “It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy - it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.” —IANS