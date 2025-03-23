DT
Honour board: Eva Longoria to receive Platino Award  

Honour board: Eva Longoria to receive Platino Award  

ANI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:45 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
The 'Desperate Housewives' star Eva Longoria is set to receive the Platino Award at the 12th Platino Awards’ ceremony at Municipal Palace in Madrid on April 27.

The Platino Award recognises the actress's outstanding audio-visual career and her representation of the Latino community in the American industry. Longoria's guest actress appearances on US television began in 2000, but it was in 2004 that she gained fame for her character of Gabrielle Solis in ABC's Desperate Housewives.

Other appearances of Longoria's include in Empire, Devious Maids, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, BoJack Horseman and Jane the Virgin, before she founded her own production company, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.

She was involved behind the camera on a myriad of projects, including the TV series Grand Hotel. Longoria made her directorial debut with Flamin' Hot in 2023. It was a biopic about Richard Montanez, the janitor who claims to have invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

It landed Searchlight Pictures' most-watched streaming release ever and an Academy Award nomination for best original song for "The Fire Inside," written by Diane Warren and performed by Becky G. The film was screened at the White House alongside President Joe Biden.

With the Platino Award, the 'Desperate Housewives' star succeeds Cecilia Roth, the last recipient of the honour, after previous editions of this recognition received by such prominent figures from the Ibero-American world as Benicio del Toro (2023), Carmen Maura (2022), Diego Luna (2021), Jose Sacristan (2020) and Raphael (2019).

