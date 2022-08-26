Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

After Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhry, now Milind Soman has been roped-in to essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Kangana Ranaut-directorial-cum-starrer Emergency. Sam Manekshaw was the Army Chief during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.
Talking about Milind Soman’s role in the film, Kangana Ranaut says, “Milind Soman’s overpowering screen presence and talent were ideal to play this important role.
Milind adds, “I am looking forward to working under her direction. Playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is a big honour and a great responsibility.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ghulam Nabi Azad quits from Congress party positions, including primary membership
In a 5-page letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he sa...
Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'
The woman has been arrested and the video of the woman has g...