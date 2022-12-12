Navneet Malik feels honoured on playing Bakshi Jagabandhu in Swaraj.

Navneet Malik is currently playing the lead in the TV show, Swaraj. The new show is based on the life of Bakshi Jagabandhu, an Odisha-based freedom fighter, who was the first to declare war on the British in 1817. Modi has also appealed to the Indian audience to watch this historical show, which is supported by the Government of India.
He says, “I was thrilled to get to play such a brave and courageous freedom fighter. I did a lot of reading to learn about him. I never felt fatigued, even after shooting for almost 18 hours. The most challenging part was to speak pure Hindi. Overall, it’s been a fantastic experience.”
