ANI

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday shared pictures of her meeting with Israel’s Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, on Instagram.

She also wrote, “Had a soulful meeting with Israel’s ambassador Naor Gilon ji. Today the whole world, especially Israel and India, are fighting a war against terrorism. I have full hope Israel will win this war…”

Gilon also shared photos from the meeting and wrote on social media, “It was lovely meeting Kangana, who was in Delhi for her movie premiere and visited our embassy to extend support to @Israel. I expressed our heartfelt gratitude not only to her, but also to PM @narendramodi ji and our Indian friends for their unwavering support in our shared battle against terrorism.”

