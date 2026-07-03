DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Lifestyle / How are people remotely switching off e-rickshaws with a smartphone app?

How are people remotely switching off e-rickshaws with a smartphone app?

Videos circulating online show people connecting to nearby e-rickshaws through a smartphone app and remotely switching them off, leaving drivers stranded and passengers confused

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:49 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo for representation
Advertisement

A new social media trend is stalling e-rickshaws mid-journey across Indian cities — and it has nothing to do with mechanical failure.

Advertisement

Videos circulating online show people connecting to nearby e-rickshaws through a smartphone app and remotely switching them off, leaving drivers stranded and passengers confused.

Advertisement

The app, BAT-BMS, was designed to help mechanics monitor lithium battery health. It also includes a Bluetooth feature that can remotely cut a battery’s discharge. Many budget e-rickshaws and scooters in India use these batteries without password protection, allowing anyone within 10 to 15 metres to connect and flip the switch, stopping the vehicle almost instantly.

Advertisement

Clips of the stunt have spread across Instagram, YouTube, Reddit and X under hashtags such as “tirri control”, often framed as payback for reckless driving. Reactions are divided. While some describe it as karma, others point out that many drivers operate rented vehicles on daily wages and have no idea how to restore power. Some have reportedly paid strangers Rs 100 to Rs 200 just to get their vehicles running again.

Mumbai-based entrepreneur Ritu Hathi described witnessing the impact after traffic backed up behind a stalled e-rickshaw. She watched the driver push it to the roadside before towing it to a mechanic. In a post on X, she said she sympathised with the driver after learning he had lost a day’s income and would still have to pay for repairs.

Advertisement

Influencer Amaan Siddiqui had a similar encounter but stepped in to help. Suspecting the BAT-BMS app was responsible after seeing a driver towing his disabled e-rickshaw, he reconnected the battery himself. He later told ANI the driver broke down after realising he had lost Rs 400 to Rs 500 in earnings from the rented vehicle.

A senior Delhi government official said weak authentication appears to be at the heart of the problem. Since the batteries require no password, disconnecting them takes only seconds. There is no official estimate of how many drivers have been affected, and the viral videos have not been independently verified beyond what has been posted online.

The security flaw has now prompted government action. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has ordered BAT-BMS and a similar app, Epoch Li-ion, to be removed from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts