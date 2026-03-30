Summer is officially here, and if Bollywood has taught us anything, it’s that no outfit is complete without the right pair of shades. Whether you’re airport-bound, street-style ready, or stepping out for a coffee run, sunglasses are the one accessory that does the heavy lifting every single time — equal parts practical and impossibly chic. This season, our favourite leading ladies are reminding us exactly why the frame game matters. And honestly, we’re taking notes.