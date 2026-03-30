How Bollywood's leading ladies Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma and Chitrangda Singh are wearing the summer's hottest accessory...
Summer is officially here, and if Bollywood has taught us anything, it’s that no outfit is complete without the right pair of shades. Whether you’re airport-bound, street-style ready, or stepping out for a coffee run, sunglasses are the one accessory that does the heavy lifting every single time — equal parts practical and impossibly chic. This season, our favourite leading ladies are reminding us exactly why the frame game matters. And honestly, we’re taking notes.