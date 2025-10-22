How charming!

Bollywood fans are in for a treat this festive season as Diljit Dosanjh and Sanya Malhotra have come together for their latest music video, Charmer, which was released on the occasion of Diwali.

The video, dropped just before the festival, has already caught attention for its stylish visuals and lively energy.

Diljit took to his Instagram account on Monday to share the announcement along with a caption that read, “Charmer official video out now on Youtube – Happy Diwali Folks/ Aura — The Sexiest Album of the Year.”

From the very first frame, Charmer grabs attention with its upbeat rhythm and eye-catching chemistry between Diljit and Sanya. From their playful banter to Sanya’s excellent dance moves, the video has managed to keep fans hooked.

Soon after the video was released, fans took to social media, calling the song “Asli Diwali tofa” and saying the pair “just raised the temperature this festive season.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit has several film projects lined up. He will soon be seen with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in ‘Border 2’.

Sanya Malhotra, on the other hand, who was recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, is set to appear next in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, which also stars actors Bobby Deol and Saba Azad.