How far is too far in celebrity baiting at press conferences?

During a press conference for the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, a journalist asked Riteish Deshmukh whether he would invite his close friends Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to appear on the show. The reporter then added a provocative twist, saying that the two actors have "plenty of real-life experience with lock-ups," and asked what punishment Deshmukh would give them.

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Visibly annoyed by the blatant attempt to exploit his personal friendships and the legal histories of his peers, Deshmukh shut down the question with a sharp, tactical response, "First of all, I don't think I would want to give any dignity to your question by answering it. It is your question, not my answer."

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The anatomy of celebrity baiting relies entirely on generating high-engagement traffic. By targeting sensitive boundaries, media creators trigger responses that fall into predictable categories.

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Celebrity baiting is fuelled by a potent mix of professional pressure, sensationalism, and algorithmic demands. Social media platforms reward highly dramatic interactions. A 10-second video of an angry or uncomfortable celebrity yields more views than standard project promotions.

Public conflicts or dramatic responses are frequently amplified by digital creators, transforming real human awkwardness into entertainment memes and clickbait headlines. Celebrity baiting is a provocative media tactic designed to rile up famous figures into giving controversial, headline-grabbing replies. At star-studded press conferences, media rounds, and trailer launches, public figures are routinely asked highly personal, logic-defying, or emotionally triggering questions aimed at provoking a fiery response for social media engagement and high click-through rates.

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How celebs push back

Widely regarded as the master of quick wit, Shah Rukh Khan frequently turns baiting questions back onto interviewers. When TV host Mandira Bedi tried to stoke rivalry by asking if having other female actors as competing IPL team owners would sour his relationships, Khan effortlessly shut it down.

He responded, "Well Mandira, I hope not. You see, I started their careers. And as far as I can remember, I started yours too.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a track record of systematically dismantling regressive or trap questions, especially regarding her co-stars or personal life. During a press conference, a reporter repeatedly pushed her to answer if she and a prominent male co-star would make a "better romantic pair" on stage. Priyanka shut down the narrative completely by looking directly at the reporter and stating, "I can romance anybody… that is my job," effectively drawing a hard line between professional capability and tabloid gossip.

Parineeti Chopra refuses to let reporters use euphemisms or treat natural biological functions as taboo. At a commercial event, a male reporter awkwardly phrased a question about menstruation, referring to periods as a "problem". Parineeti immediately cut him off to correct the narrative, stating firmly on camera, "Periods are not a problem. When a problem occurs, periods stop. I want to make that very clear to you," effectively dispelling the stigma.

Deepika Padukone is known for drawing strict boundaries when media personnel try to reduce her to trivial tropes or invade her privacy. When paparazzi and reporters once attempted to hound her with invasive questions regarding her personal life and relationship dynamics to create a controversial headline, she famously countered the entire room by addressing the nature of the media's clickbait culture. She called out the reporter by asking if they would ask the same invasive questions to a male actor in her position, effectively silencing the line of inquiry.

Abhishek Bachchan handles both live media baiting and digital trolls with dignified sarcasm. When online commentators or reporters try to bait him regarding his career choices, box office runs, or family legacy, Bachchan relies on polite, crushing comebacks. He routinely thanks the baiters for their "input" before using dry humour to turn the logic completely against them, diffusing the hostility entirely.