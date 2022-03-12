Huma Qureshi reveals she prepped for Shikayat song during the night amidst Maharani shoot

Huma Qureshi is basking in the praise of her song in Shikayat from Gangubai Kathiyawadi. It was a special appearance song, Huma’s fans have been raving about her ever since the release of the film.

The actress is elated to be a part of the SLB world. She reveals that she used to shoot for her web series Maharani 2 in the day and do rehearsals for the song at night. The choreographer Kruti had sent her team to choreograph and rehearse the special qawaali number. When asked about her experience, Huma says, “I enjoyed the whole process and the vision Sanjay sir had for the song. Shikayat is very special for me.”

Meanwhile, Huma’s Valamai is still going strong at the box office. Looks like February was indeed her month. Her future projects include Double XL, Monica O My Darling and Maharani Season 2.