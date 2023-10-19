How Millie Bobby Brown manages her mental health amid public scrutiny

IANS

Actress Millie Bobby Brown attends therapy sessions and writes journals to keep her mental health in check. The Stranger Things actress is determined to focus on her self-care and hates the way the world views her in terms of her looks.

“I go to therapy, I journal, I take self-care days. I think self-care is lighting a candle and taking a moment to yourself, and counting your blessings and embracing your true inner self and nurturing that,” she said. Millie also recounted a recent incident where she felt abused over her looks in public. She said: “The other day I was in a restaurant and I was asked if I could take a picture with this man, and I said, ‘No. I’m really not feeling like I want to today.’ And he said, ‘Well, you’re not looking that great anyway’.”

Millie has been named one of the Glamour’s Women of the Year 2023, alongside 39-year-old actress America Ferrera, and each have their own cover of the title in a special edition of the magazine.