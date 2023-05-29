How Sambhabana Mohanty juggles TV shoots with studies

Zee TV’s popular serial Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has been an audience favourite since its launch last year. The serial has its share of twists and turns, but Sambhabana Mohanty, who plays Damini, has given her career trajectory a dramatic non-entertainment industry twist by pursuing a PhD in Sociology, juggling her studies with a busy TV career. She shares, “My mother is an actress from the Odisha film industry, my father is a music album director, but I still am inclined towards studies. After my graduation, I worked in a few Hindi and Odia television serials and then decided to pursue my studies and enroll myself for a PhD in Sociology at Sambalpur University in Odisha.” Talking about her life’s twists and turns, Sambhabana adds, “Clearly, life had a different plan for me. Soon after signing up for the course, I got the offer to play Damini in ‘Pyaar ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’, and without giving it a second thought, I took up the opportunity.” Meanwhile, the series is at a dramatic point. Viewers have seen that Radha (Neeharika Roy) is stuck in the cold freezer and her life is hanging by a thread.
