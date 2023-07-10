— IANS

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin sent a surprise message to Sir Elton John as he finished his farewell tour. Speaking to the crowd at the Coldplay gig, Chris thanked music icon Elton for all he has done for other artistes throughout his career.

In a video call from the rock band’s show across the country in Gothenburg, Martin said, “We want to say from all of us here, all the artistes you’ve inspired and help – thank you so much.”

The singer also praised him for his work with his Aids foundation, supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and for his contribution to the world of fashion. Afterwards Sir Elton said: ‘How sweet is that, thank you so much.’Sir Elton John finished his mammoth 330-date farewell tour recently, as the star shared an emotional update, which featured a clip of him announcing the end of his touring days on a talk show and highlighted milestones from the 330-date megatour.