Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 releases in Japan

PTI

Three years after its release in India and other international markets, actor Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 has opened in Japan to an overwhelming response from the audiences. The Vikas Bahl-directorial is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and revolves around his educational programme called Super 30.

In Japan, the film was released in 50 screens on September 23. It is being distributed by Spacebox Ltd, which earlier showcased Indian titles such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Padmaavat, Andhadhun, Kaithi and Master to Japanese viewers. Spacebox CEO Duraipandian Anbarasi said the company had been trying to release the movie in Japan for quite some time, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Anbarasi said the movie has received tremendous response from the audience.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment, Super 30 was released in India in July 2019 and received positive reviews. The movie turned out to be one of the highest grossing Hindi films of the year. Besides Roshan, Super 30 also features Amit Sadh, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Sandhu.