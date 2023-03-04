Hritiqa Chheber is all set to make her Pollywood debut with Jimmy Sheirgill-starrer untitled film

Yathesht Pratiraj & Sakshi Sharma

Hritiqa Chheber, who started her career as a model, has acted in music videos like Pyaar Ni Ghatda and Mann Mera. Hritiqa will be soon seen opposite Jimmy Shergill in an untitled Bollywood movie. She firmly believes that this project will be the turning point in her career as the offer came her way just when she was planning to quit the industry. Here’s a chit-chat with the model-turned actress…

You are playing a lead role alongside Jimmy Sheirgill for your debut film. How does it feel to be working with an actor of such calibre and experience?

Jimmy is a star. He’s wonderful, and I get to learn so much from him, especially the pace at which he works. He is a simple man, but when he’s on the sets, he is totally focused on his work.

What is the movie about?

I cannot reveal much about the film, but it’s an action/thriller that has elements of suspense in it. It will keep the audience hooked.

How do you deal with trolls on social media? Do you recall any particular incident that left an impact on you?

Earlier, negative comments used to affect me, but now I put my focus on the positive comments only while shutting out the negativity. Like a wound that stops affecting you over time, you get used to it. I have gotten used to the negativity and trolling that comes with being on social media.”

What does the future hold for Hritiqa Chheber?

This is a new beginning for me, and the future holds endless possibilities. I believe in giving my 100 per cent and the rest is up to destiny and God.”