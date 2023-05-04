Hugh Grant on his character in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, a film directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Statham and Bugzy Malone, will stream on Lionsgate Play in India on May 5, 2023.

About his character, Hugh Grant says, “He’s motivated by money. Greg loves money! But he’s also one of those billionaires who has come to regard himself as a good man, even though he sells arms all over the world. In a delicious irony, he even has a charity for war orphans. Simmonds thinks he has values, and he loves life, people and his team. I think it’s important to enjoy the character you’re playing, and I quite enjoyed being Greg. Almost every actor prefers being a bad guy. They are more fun.”