Hugh Jackman on relationship with Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman, known for playing Logan aka Wolverine on-screen, has shared a tease for Deadpool 3 by spilling some beans about the relationship the superheroes will have at the beginning of the new movie he will be a part of along with Ryan Reynolds.

During a recent interview with The Empire Film Podcast, Jackman was asked to categorise the relationship status between Wade Wilson aka Deadpool and Wolverine.

He responded, “How do I categorise it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero, we’re opposites, hate each other. I’m just talking from my perspective, (Logan’s) frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away from him in this movie, the actor added.