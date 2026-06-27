Hugh Jackman says he’s drawn to Antihero characters

Actor and singer Hugh Jackman draws lines of comparison between The Death of Robin Hood and his 2017 superhero movie Logan, saying that "there are some definite parallels." He also spoke about his interest in playing antihero characters throughout his career.

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"I am fascinated by them," Jackman said while discussing his newest movie, The Death of Robin Hood, alongside co-star Jodie Comer.

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The actor plays an aged Robin Hood in the new movie The Death of Robin Hood.

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The new movie sees Jackman portray the legendary English folk hero and takes on a gritty, darker look at the character than past films have attempted. Long-time fans of Jackman may notice similarities between the movie and 2017's Logan, which offered a similarly mature look at Jackman's X-Men character Wolverine as he grew older.

"I go back to even Star Wars as a kid, it was, Who's Han Solo? That's an interesting character. I was very intrigued by them," Jackman says.

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He also gave an example of Clint Eastwood's 1992 movie Unforgiven with an antihero at its centre that has an impact on him. "I think as I get older, I'm more and more drawn to the gray areas of humanity rather than the easy fix or this is who that person is, this is who that is"

"I really love that, because Logan, I had a lot of say in where we were going with that, and I think this takes it even further, but there are some definite parallels there," he added.

The Death of Robin Hood meets Jackman's iteration of the character as an older man grappling with the long-term effects of a life of violence. Robin is severely injured in a fight early in the movie, leaving him in the care of Comer's Sister Brigid at a monastery. Bill Skarsgard, Noah Jupe, Murray Bartlett and Faith Delaney appear in the movie as well.

He once shared that being associated with a movie that shows main character's death gave him plenty of "healing" opportunities to reflect. "I keep saying the word beautiful, which sounds a little reductive or something," Jackman, who also produced the movie, says. "But it feels that way to me in the way that humanity can be complex and beautiful."

"There's something about sitting in the idea of the final moments of life when you're hoping it's not the final amounts of life, but you get to go there and experience it," he says of filming the movie's death sequences.

"There's a beauty to death, to the ending," he adds, as Comer says, "Letting go." "Letting go, exactly," Jackman says. "That was the feeling of this character, who's been so held on to so many things and carrying the weight of so much guilt and pain. Being able to let go of it and going into that space is meditative, calming and really healing, actually," according to People.

The Death of Robin Hood is in theatres now. — ANI