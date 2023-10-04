Hukus Bukus marries spirituality with sports and presents a strong message in an entertaining way, says filmmaker Vinay Bhardwaj

Mona

Filmmaker Vinay Bhardwaj brings up a heady mix of Krishna, Kashmir and cricket in his new film Hukus Bukus. At the heart of this tale, set in the picturesque valley, is a father-son story, portrayed by Arun Govil, Ramayan’s iconic Ram, and Darsheel Safary, who was appreciated much for his performance in Taare Zameen Par.

Bhardwaj, who has produced three films, Ab Dilli Dur Nahin, Marksheet and Dushman: A Story of the Enemy Within, before this, also turns a director with this venture that he has co-directed with Saumitra Singh. He shares his reason, “I have been a cricket enthusiast and felt in control of the narrative that plays big on sportsmanship. Saumitra Singh is a very sensible director with who I have worked before and together we decided to manoeuvre this ship.”

Father-son story

The film charts journey of a Pandit Radheshayam (Arun Govil), a Kashmiri Pandit who wants to leave something for his next generation in his motherland. “It’s essentially a father-son story and the conflict that exists in every family, every home. The title Hukus Bukus takes after the poignant Kashmiri lullaby, “It translates to “Why are you killing us when the maker of both of us is the same God?” The lullaby, much like the film’s narrative, is a reminder of a shared origin, questioning the violence and division that has marred the essence of unity,” he says.

Kashmiri Pandits’ story reached the masses with The Kashmir Files, Bhardwaj talks about why the film got a nod for a National Award. “The film, even if it says the story of a particular section, has won immense love from the audience and it must be recognised. What gives me much joy is the fact that moving from sheer entertainment, today meaningful cinema is successful too.”

Emotional connect

About his experience of shooting in Kashmir, Bhardwaj says, “We were touched by the welcoming and loving folks of Kashmir, who became an integral part of our shoot.” Talking about his emotional connect to the state, Bhardwaj states, “I used to play cricket long back and have been to Kashmir many a times. I had a lovely interaction with the cricketers there. Hukus Bukus gave me a chance to relive some of those beautiful memories.”

Debuting as a director, Bhardwaj is confident, “Hukus Bukus has been an organic project, marries spirituality with sports and presents a strong message in an entertaining and engaging way. I hope every father-son goes to watch our film together.” The film also stars Mir Sarwar, Rituraj and Gautam Vij. It is scheduled for release in October.

