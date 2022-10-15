Huma opens up on body positivity with her films 'Double XL' & 'Monica, O My Darling'

Huma Qureshi, who has two upcoming films lined up for release — Double XL and Monica, O My Darling, decided to break the notion of beauty standards. She said, “The point of me wanting to produce a film like Double XL was to shatter notions of how weight is equated with beauty and desirability. When I was all set to play a femme fatale, why was I succumbing to the rules made by society and not feeling beautiful in my own skin? I have realised that feeling and looking sexy is not because of the clothes you wear or because somebody weighs a certain weight.” —IANS