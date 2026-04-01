Huma receives a shout out from Zack Snyder

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In response, Huma dropped a comment filled with gratitude.

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"You the best .. boss man," she wrote.

She also penned a thank you message for Zack on her Instagam story.

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"Such a sweet surprise getting this shout out from Zack Snyder. Miss you and my AOTD family (Red heart emoji)," Huma posted.

With Dave Bautista leading the cast, the film follows a group of men and women who come together to stage a heist at a casino in Vegas.

Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raul Castillo, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone, and Garret Dillahunt also featured in the film, which marked Huma's Hollywood debut.

Meanwhile, currently, Huma is gearing up for the release of 'Toxic' with Yash.