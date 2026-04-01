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Home / Lifestyle / Huma receives a shout out from Zack Snyder

Huma receives a shout out from Zack Snyder

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ANI
Updated At : 05:37 AM Apr 01, 2026 IST
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Tuesday morning became extra special for actor Huma Qureshi as she woke up to a surprise shout-out from acclaimed global filmmaker Zack Snyder.
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Tuesday morning became extra special for actor Huma Qureshi as she woke up to a surprise shout-out from acclaimed global filmmaker Zack Snyder.In an Instagram post, Zack recalled working with Huma in 2021 Netflix zombie heist film Army of the Dead.Calling Huma an "amazing" actor, Zack wrote, "@iamhumaq -- one of the most amazing actors I've had the pleasure of working with on Army of the Dead. Talent, presence, and pure brilliance on screen."
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In response, Huma dropped a comment filled with gratitude.

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"You the best .. boss man," she wrote.

She also penned a thank you message for Zack on her Instagam story.

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"Such a sweet surprise getting this shout out from Zack Snyder. Miss you and my AOTD family (Red heart emoji)," Huma posted.

With Dave Bautista leading the cast, the film follows a group of men and women who come together to stage a heist at a casino in Vegas.

Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raul Castillo, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone, and Garret Dillahunt also featured in the film, which marked Huma's Hollywood debut.

Meanwhile, currently, Huma is gearing up for the release of 'Toxic' with Yash.

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