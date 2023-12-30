‘I am a dreamer’: Shirin Sewani, who has been a part of several films and shows, talks about her career and journey so far

How would you sum up your journey in 2023?

I would like to sum it up in one word — gratitude.

What’s on your bucket list for 2024?

My bucket list is full of dreams because I believe that you should dream bigger and bigger with each passing year, and push yourself to be positive.

When and how did you start your acting career?

I started my acting career back in 2012. My first show on Star Plus was Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I did that show for three years and post that I did a couple of other shows. After that I started doing web series. I also did a film called Khandani Shafakhana and there has been no looking back since then.

Any one character which you have liked a lot?

I think there can be multiple characters and films I can talk about. But if I want to mention a character from recent movies, it would be Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai. My favourite film director is Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It’s my dream to work with Sanjay sir one day.

You are also a social media creator, how do you generate content?

I started my social media journey during the lockdown, as we were all house-bound. I wanted to do something constructive. People loved my content and they welcomed me as a creator. I usually make content about relatable things; about our mothers, about our teachers, about our dietician, something which we all face in our daily lives.

If you had to define yourself in your own words, what would it be?

I dream, I am a dreamer.

What do you do in your free time?

I eat and cook with my family. I love cooking and I love eating! So just sitting with my close ones and having biryani or cooking sarson ka saag or something for them is my best pastime. Anything that has food in it and has my family in it is like my definition of my ‘me’ time.