'I am a lot calmer'

Sheetal

From playing a double role in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota to psychological thriller Blurr, opposite Taapsee Pannu in double role, actor Gulshan Devaiah has come a long way in his career.

“I am scared of watching horror films, let alone acting in them. I got scared once or thrice while watching Blurr.”

Ask Devaiah about Taapsee and he is all praise, “She has her own process and is very capable. We discussed nothing and shooting with her was largely fun, except for the weather in Nainital, which was quite rainy.” On his role, Devaiah shares it was easy and not very challenging as compared to that of Taapsee or Abhilash Thapliyal. “I feel sometimes you should also do some easy stuff.”

Technical aspects

Devaiah speaks from his experience about how a double role gets more technical when both the characters are in the same shot. He says, “I cannot speak for Taapsee, but when I did it in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota there were lines that I couldn’t cross when the two characters were on screen together. At other times, it was just like doing any other role. Also, it depends on the script and character.”

In more than a decade-long career in the film industry, Devaiah has faced many challenges. He shifted his career from fashion designing to acting. He always wanted to be an actor, but just didn’t know how! The Shaitan actor thinks he gained confidence do things on his own after the success he tasted in his first profession of fashion designing. “It was just a matter of time that I mustered the courage to move to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. I soon realised, although I knew how to work but didn’t know anything else! You are constantly judged by your appearance, colour of your hair, size and abilities. The whole audition process can be brutal and nothing had prepared me for that,” Devaiah adds.

It didn’t stop there, once you get noticed a little bit in the industry, ‘the real struggle is after that to maintain the position’. He went through all of this while not losing his mind, which was the most important thing for Devaiah.

And you learn along the way, as Devaiah recalls shooting with Radhika Madan. “Being a 21-year-old girl, she had so much enthusiasm when she was doing the 15th take. I was like I need to learn that! Once you learn the craft, acting is easy but living the life of an actor can be very challenging as most of the time we put a lot of pressure on ourselves.”

Looking ahead

On the year that is ending and what’s in store, Devaiah says, “I am generally happy. After the pandemic, it has been a stable year. I have had some releases, including Duranga, Shiksha Mandal and Blurr, this year. There are two projects awaiting release, Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix and the other on Prime Video. Personally also there’s a sense of satisfaction. I am a lot calmer and lot more peaceful. Yes my mother is not keeping really well and that’s a bit stressful. But I am handling it.”