I am a positive person, says actor Nisha Rawal

What prompted you to say yes to Lock Upp?

This is a sacrifice for my four-and-a-half-year-old son and our secure future. This is also an opportunity to let the audience see the real side of me. Mostly they have seen me as a model and actress; now they will see the real Nisha, which I think will be interesting.

How have you prepared your son so that both of you can stay apart for 72 days?

Kavish is in a stage where he can understand certain things. So, I am trying to set his routine. This has been going on for some time. Also trying to spend as much time as I can with him. He has been to my work location earlier and has understood the pattern. The way he understands everything is amazing. He has given me that space. I am proud of him.

Anything specific you want to carry?

I am not allowed to carry much stuff, but a photograph of Kavish is a must for me, which I am sure they will allow.

What is your take on the creator of the show, Ekta Kapoor, and the host Kangana Ranaut?

I feel Ekta is very talented. She channelises her energies in the right direction. I have seen her working and the energy is contagious. Kangana is a powerhouse, she is fearless and always speaks her mind. I know I am in safe hands in the show.

What game plan have you have chalked out for Lock Upp?

I have not planned anything. There will be lot of surprises, which I am not aware of. I will try to face all the situations with the best of my abilities.

A reality show can make or break someone’s career—what is your take?

I am a positive person. People will see me in real situations. I have been in the industry for over two decades and done a good amount of work. I don’t think anyone can break my career.

How superstitious are you?

I usually touch my mom’s feet and hug her whenever I start something new. This time I will also touch my son Kavish’s feet as children are a form of God.