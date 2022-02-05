'I am a private person'

How do you look back at your acting career?

I look at the journey as one that started with a dream, determination and faith, and one that eventually taught me so much in life. It gave me an opportunity to constantly rediscover myself. I met different people, travelled to many places in India and abroad, which have given me beautiful memories. I am grateful to God for all that he has given to me.

Which roles are closest to your heart and why?

The roles closest to my heart are Yuvakudu - my first film in Telugu, Badri - my first in Tamil and Tere Naam, my first film in Bollywood. Also, Gandhi My father was a learning experience.

Which role challenged you the most?

I would say Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. I was offered Jyothika’s role, but chose the other one and was fortunate to play two different sides of the same character.

You have worked with so many co-stars, whom did you enjoy working with the most?

Fortunately, I have had a good rapport with all my co-stars. Venkatesh ji is a very positive person and a lot into spirituality. Surya is a thorough gentleman and Sumanth again is such a nice person; Pawan ji (Kalyan) is very quiet, yet sensible and Abhishek (Bachchan) was a lot of fun on sets.

Why haven’t you done more Hindi projects?

When I got a lot of offers, I was busy working in South- Indian films. At times I didn’t quite like the script, and when I did, ultimately for different reasons those projects didn’t work out.

You have played a wide array of roles, but do you have a dream role you haven’t done till now?

As an actor, one is always looking for roles never attempted before. That’s growth for an actor or else we start to stagnate.

For an actor, what makes for a good performance?

A great actor is one who stands in the same space as a powerful performer and a visionary director, who knows how to extract a good performance.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience?

I like to watch funny films, not slapstick comedies, and also intense dramas.

If you could master something new, what would it be and why?

It would be a new language or a sport or a new cuisine or singing or dancing!

What inspires you in life?

I find inspiration everywhere. I get inspired by my father, was inspired by my mother, by nature, by my friends, ordinary people, books and movies.

Where do you see yourself in the current Bollywood scenario?

I did a Hindi film a few months ago, but I can’t talk about it at the moment. Competition has always been there. One has to be in the right place at the right time. I don’t know where I stand in the line, yet it doesn’t really worry me because I am constantly working.

You always kept a low profile and were rarely seen on the party circuit; why?

I have always been a private person. I was never a part of any social circle or any camp; I did my work and went back home, and that has continued till date. I don’t think one gets work by attending parties or socialising.

What do you love about cinema?

It’s my passion, it’s given me so much.