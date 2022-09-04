I am a thorough Potterhead: Chetna Singh

Chetna Singh plays the role of Simran in Udaariyaan. The actress believes in natural performance. Chetna says, “I love actors who can present emotions in a very natural way. I want to be like them. I am inspired by Sargun Mehta, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Irrfan Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiron Kher, Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa. I also love this Pakistani actress called Nadia Afgan. She is amazing in her show Suno Chanda.”
About how she unwinds after a hard day’s work, Chetna says, “I listen to music. I also enjoy writing. I love doing meditation, it calms me. Among other things, I love eating popcorn and watching Oswald. I am a thorough Potterhead. All these things help me rejuvenate.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity
Expected to meet Kejriwal, OP Chautala
Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out 'friction points'
JJP minister Babli had accused govt of graft
After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors
Two specialists resign, another on his way out, record 12 wo...
VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP
Former DGP posted Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporat...