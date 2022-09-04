I am a thorough Potterhead: Chetna Singh

Chetna Singh plays the role of Simran in Udaariyaan. The actress believes in natural performance. Chetna says, “I love actors who can present emotions in a very natural way. I want to be like them. I am inspired by Sargun Mehta, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Irrfan Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiron Kher, Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa. I also love this Pakistani actress called Nadia Afgan. She is amazing in her show Suno Chanda.”

About how she unwinds after a hard day’s work, Chetna says, “I listen to music. I also enjoy writing. I love doing meditation, it calms me. Among other things, I love eating popcorn and watching Oswald. I am a thorough Potterhead. All these things help me rejuvenate.”