‘I am a very private person’: On the sidelines of the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, actor Manoj Bajpayee talks his heart out

ANI

Actor Manoj Bajpayee undoubtedly churns out good films every year, but he knows very well how to balance out the limelight by staying low-key in his personal life. In a recent conversation, Manoj called himself a private person.

“During childhood I was stubborn and shy... I am still that sort of a person today, till I get comfortable and I am able to open up. That shyness is an aspect of me,” he said on the sidelines of the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa.

He added, “When you work you have to talk to people, give interviews...everybody thinks that it is very easy for me to talk, but it is not. I am giving interviews, I take it as a job and I have to do it well. I am a very private person. I don’t like to talk about my life ...I don’t like to get out from my home ...I don’t like giving interviews. I feel tired talking about myself ... I get exhausted. I like to talk about other people, other filmmakers and actors more than myself,” Manoj emphasised.

Hailing from Bihar, Manoj is an example of how an outsider can make it big in the film industry. His current stardom is a result of decades of hard work.