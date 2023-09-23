‘I am careful about nuances’: Sushant Singh is back as host of Star Bharat’s show Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded. He talks about his journey …

You have been a part of Savdhaan India for a long time, how excited are you about it?

I am definitely quite excited. The announcement of the show’s re-launch is truly fantastic news for me.

What will be different about the show this time?

What sets this re-launch apart is our increased focus on the victims and their stories, aiming to provide our viewers with valuable tips on how to stay safe. We’re keeping our fingers crossed and hoping that this re-launch will surpass the success of the edition.

You are an actor and an anchor, how do you prepare for these two roles?

These two roles are vastly different. When I began hosting Savdhan India back in 2012, I didn’t initially realise just how distinct anchoring and acting are. Through years of experience, I can confidently say that they require entirely different skill sets. Not every talented actor can seamlessly transition into anchoring and vice- versa. I’ve personally learnt this through my journey. With dedication and hard work, I made progress but I still believe there’s room for improvement.

How do you choose the roles you essay?

I rarely approach my shoots with a ‘go with the flow’ mindset. Perhaps there have been a couple of instances where I’ve done so, typically when the character is straightforward and has limited screen time. However, for me, the script and the story hold paramount importance. I need to feel genuinely excited and engaged while listening to the narrative. It’s not a matter of whether the story is objectively good or bad, as that can vary from person to person. What matters is that the story should captivate me.

How relevant is this show in today’s times?

Stories and content related to crime never truly become outdated or irrelevant. Whether it’s through OTT platforms or traditional films, even love stories often have an element of crime intertwined with them.

You have a very good hold on the Hindi language, so as an anchor what are your inputs as far as the dialogues are concerned?

I’m immensely grateful to both the channel and the producers for granting me the freedom to deliver dialogues the way I deem fit. I’m careful about these nuances and ensure they are addressed in my presentation.

Shows like these tend to cater more to audiences in smaller towns, so does the responsibility factor increase?

I never really dwell upon whether our show is more popular in smaller or larger cities because the message we aim to convey is meant for everyone. What matters to me is that the language we use should be understood by all. The Hindi I use isn’t exclusive to smaller or larger cities, it’s meant to resonate with audiences across the board.

