Actor Kunal Kemmu, who will soon be seen in Abhay Season 3, says crime thrillers are best suited for the OTT space

Mona

The greatest validation for any actor is when their show gets multiple seasons. For actor Kunal Kemmu, this validation has come with Abhay. Playing a cop in this crime thriller, the first two seasons lived up to expectations. It’s the third outing that Kunal is hoping will do well now.

“We are at least hoping to live up to the expectations, but the attempt is to exceed them,” says Kunal, who is playing the lead in Abhay. The role of Abhay Pratap Singh was something different, as when it came to him Kunal was doing back-to-back comedies. “To have done something I had never tried before and get accepted has been a huge boost to my confidence as an actor,” says the humble, straight-forward actor.

Crime thrillers have been the flavour of the OTT, Kunal adds, “There is always an appetite for intrigue, mystery and OTT is such a personal viewing experience. So vis-à-vis commercial cinema, crime thrillers succeed more on OTT.”

Love for acting

Kunal loves being an actor for it’s the only profession that gives one a chance to play different characters. “The beauty of this is that one gets to live a different life even if for a little bit.” Although he started acting rather early, Kunal took up acting seriously after the film Zakhm. “I realised that I enjoy acting only after Zakhm.”

While Kunal only gave himself a year or more to see if it worked, and had plans to pursue a degree as a back-up, in retrospect, he would only have worked in the entertainment industry. “I am in love with films. Even if not been an actor, I would have picked up something related to it – direction, writing, may be dancing, but something where I could entertain audiences.”

Kunal is equally passionate about watching films. So much so that he can start the day watching something or the other! “Luckily with OTT flourishing in India, there is great content being made within our country,” says Kunal, who has lately seen Ozark, Tabbar and Formula 1: Drive to Survive. “I like Formula 1: Drive to Survive so much that I managed to see its new season even between promotions, making my daughter sleep and more.” Interested in The Kashmir Files, he is yet to catch up due to his busy schedule.

Being a father

Life has taken a new turn after the Kalyug actor became a father. “I always said nothing changed after marriage for you already know each other. But it’s different with a child.” He wouldn’t call it a responsibility. “Even if it is, one happily looks forward to it. With parenthood, I feel, something sub-consciously, emotionally changes. There is more maturity and calmness in life.”

On a Zoom interview one sees an enviable library in the backdrop, but Kunal says that much of it belongs to his wife Soha Ali Khan. “I only have a small chunk here,” he laughs. As much as he enjoys the audio-visual medium, he admits romance for books is second to none. “I have phases when I enjoy reading.” Currently he is exploring Mahabharata and Yuval Noah Harari’s Homo Deus.

Kunal’s other non-film passions are numerous. Candidly, he admits, “In our field there are long hours when we are not working. So I do a lot of writing, riding, diving; depending on what I am interested in at that time.”

The actor also loves music, especially Punjabi music. “The only Punjabi I know is from its music. I am a fan of not just party songs by Badshah and Guru Randhawa, but also old folks and Gurdas Maan.” Kunal will also be seen Kanjoos Makkhichoos, while Abhay Season 3 releases on April 8 on Zee5.