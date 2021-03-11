Buhe Bariyan is a completely new take on love inspired by Punjabi folk, says Kanika Kapoor

Celebrated singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently released her new independent song Buhe Bariyan, says that it is a completely new take on love that is inspired by the Punjabi folk. The lyrics of Buhe Bariyan are written by Kunwar Juneja and song is composed by Gourov Dasgupta and Shruti Rane. Kanika shared an interview, “This was the first time I sang a love song like that. Even though the first two lines of the song we have taken from the old Punjabi folk, it is a very new and refreshing take on a love song. It usually does not happen when I get hooked to my own song but this one is special.” —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device