Buhe Bariyan is a completely new take on love inspired by Punjabi folk, says Kanika Kapoor

Celebrated singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently released her new independent song Buhe Bariyan, says that it is a completely new take on love that is inspired by the Punjabi folk. The lyrics of Buhe Bariyan are written by Kunwar Juneja and song is composed by Gourov Dasgupta and Shruti Rane. Kanika shared an interview, “This was the first time I sang a love song like that. Even though the first two lines of the song we have taken from the old Punjabi folk, it is a very new and refreshing take on a love song. It usually does not happen when I get hooked to my own song but this one is special.” —IANS