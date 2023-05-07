I am looking for an opportunity to showcase my craft, says Madalsa Sharma

Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma shares her love for the craft of acting, her struggles and the kind projects she is on the look-out for. She said, “Like any other artiste, I too am looking for an opportunity where I can showcase my craft to the maximum. I would love to play today’s youth, an independent girl struggling to make it big.”

“For an artiste, satisfaction is important. To stay in the game, one must polish one’s art. Amitabh Bachchan is a living example of that. In the same way, I take my career forward. I do not think about the past. I work for a better future. As the number of mediums, platforms, and online channels have increased, so has the competition. If you don’t take up an opportunity, there are many more people ready to grab it. You have to be in the right place at the right time,” she added.