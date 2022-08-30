Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen in two new shows on Colors - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Sherdil Shergill. The actor talks about them, dance and Madhuri Dixit

You have recently become a father and now juggling between two shows. How are you managing?

I guess I am lucky to have landed two big shows. I am grateful to the Almighty. I have three kids now — my son and my two new shows. I am just trying to strike a balance between all.

Jhalak is your first reality show. What made you sign up a dance show?

I am not a trained dancer, so at the end of the journey I probably will become a good dancer with this show.

Madhuri Dixit is one of the judges on Jhalak. What do you have to say about her?

She is stunning in whatever she does. Who is not a fan of hers from our generation? The moment she comes to the sets there is an aura that you can’t miss. I would like to learn gracefulness from her.

Tell us about your other show Sherdil Shergill…

It’s a first-of-its-kind show. After the first look was revealed, I have got some amazing responses from my fans. Also, after Naagin, the audience wanted to see me and Surbhi Chandna in a show, so finally they are happy. She is a great friend and a great actor too.

How will you define your wife Vinny’s part in your life?

She is my hero and without her I don’t know what I would have done. Before taking up two big shows, we discussed in detail and she has been the driving force. So many things she is managing without me at the home front and that makes me so grateful towards her.

It’s been 14 years for you in the industry. What keeps you going?

I have always believed in one thing — craft. I try to improve with each project. I have never taken the audience for granted. Only your craft can take you ahead.

How have you handled lows in your life?

Honestly, I have not been through many lows because I have a life partner who is also an actor. When I reach home, I am the superstar of the house. Vinny never lets me feel low!

Would you like to do something on the OTT platforms?

Yes I would love to. Talks are on. But right now, I am too busy to take up anything. Also I just don’t want to switch my medium just for the sake of it.