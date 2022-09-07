'I am the black sheep of my family,' Jatin Goswami

How did acting happen to you?

No one in my family belongs to the industry. Not even to any art form. I am the black sheep (smiles). One fine day, while I was watching a play called Little Mermaid, I got enamoured by what I saw on the stage. The stellar performances of the cast blew my mind.

Tell us something about your background.

I come from a very humble middle-class background where working in cinema was something nobody could even imagine. They were worried if I could ever make a living out of this hobby that I had. Their definition of actors is Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

You have been a part of some great films and shows. How do you look at your journey so far?

I belong to Haryana but was brought up in Delhi, where I did theatre. After that I went to FTII in Pune (Film and Television Institute of India), and then I came to Mumbai. I attended Barry John’s acting classes. Ever since then, I have been doing small parts. As an actor, you want to be associated with stories that reach out to people. You want to evolve with work and be with people who are extremely good at their craft. That’s how you learn and enjoy work. So yeah, my journey is still on.

Talking about your latest show Delhi Crime 2, was there any pressure of being a part of an Emmy award winning show?

There was no pressure as such. In fact, I was very excited to be a part of such a project with such a good cast. It’s like a dream for an actor. And now that the show is out, we are getting good response.

What should the audiences expect from The Great Indian Murder Season 2?

The second season is going on the floors very soon. All I can tell is that it’s bigger and even more exciting than its previous season! This time the show will go international.

Describe your experience of working with Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore in Gulmohar.

It was a dream come true. I have always looked up to Manoj Bajpayee and his performances have inspired me since the beginning. His honest approach to his craft and his work ethic is something every actor can learn from. I can easily say everyone will be surprised to see him in this avatar. I was awestruck while working with Sharmila ji. She is my father’s crush.

Currently you are shooting for Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Garmi in Varanasi. How was the experience in Varanasi?

The story of Garmi revolves around student politics and has a very talented cast of youthful actors. I’m really enjoying working with newcomers and young talents in this show.

How does it feel to reunite with Tigmanshu Dhulia after The Great Indian Murder?

It feels like homecoming. It’s a very comfortable and satisfying experience being on his sets. He is very supportive and gives that creative space to his actors.

Any other project in the pipeline?

A film starring Raveena Tandon.