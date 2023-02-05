Niyati Fatnani talks about her character in 'Dear Ishq'

Disney+ Hotstar recently launched romantic drama Dear Ishq. Set against the backdrop of an Indian publishing house, the platform brings a tale of love and at the crux of it, a story of two completely opposite personalities who unknowingly start falling for each other. Directed by Atif Khan, it is produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited. Actress Niyati Fatnani, who plays Asmita, opened up about her role.

She said, “My character is that of a well-educated Bengali girl full of dignity and respect. But she can be opinionated and provoke somebody, especially Abhimanyu Razdan (Sehban Azim). However, in real life, I am the exact opposite of this. I am not that stubborn, rather I believe in giving chances and I am quite understanding as a person.”