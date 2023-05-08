'I am thrilled'

Colours’ Khatron Ke Khiladi makes a comeback with its 13th edition. Joining the list of contestants is the popular television actor Aishwarya Sharma.

An engineer by qualification and an actor and singer by vocation, Aishwarya looks forward to adding another feather to her cap by earning recognition in this stunt-based reality show.

She says, “Participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is not just about performing daring stunts; it’s about facing your fears head-on and pushing yourself to your limits. As an actor, I am used to performing in front of the camera, but this show is a completely different ball game. It requires immense mental and physical strength, and I am excited to test my limits and see what I am truly capable of. I have always been a fan of action films, and this show will give me an opportunity to perform stunts like my favourite action heroes. I am also looking forward to the bonding experience with my fellow contestants, who come from diverse backgrounds and have their own set of fears to conquer. I see this as an opportunity for growth.”