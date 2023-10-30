‘I am wiser now’: Sheezan Khan

Talented actor Sheezan Khan, well-known for his powerful performances and good looks, has decided to change his outlook in life. His last appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi won him accolades. Sheezan has gone through ups and downs in life and now has a new perspective, “This transformation was not driven by a desire for attention but by a deeply personal quest to explore new horizons and evolve as an artist”.

Sheezan traded his signature long, wavy locks for a more contemporary and chic hairstyle. Sheezan adds, “I am wiser as a person now with all the experiences I have had in the last one year. My perspective has changed. I am ready to embark on a new journey and all ready for fresh beginnings”.

Khatron Ke Khiladi was Sheezan’s first-ever reality show and it was an experience that added to his personality and audiences loved his stunts.

As for the roles he is looking out for, he says, “I am open for anything which drives me to perform to the best of my ability. I am open to all mediums be it TV, OTT or films.”