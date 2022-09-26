'I believe in today,' says Leena Jumani

What prompted you to join Appnapan?

I liked the role, plus it has an amazing star cast. The ambience on the sets charges you up to do better.

You have joined an ongoing show. Was there any additional pressure?

I must admit there was a slight pressure, but everyone made me feel comfortable. And once I decide to join any show, I give my best and don’t think much after that.

How do you prepare for your role in a daily soap?

I have been around for so long that now acting has become a part of my system. Yes, you hardly get time but you get your cue from the director and then the script also helps you every day.

What’s your takeaway from the industry?

Be genuine, work hard as there is no shortcut to hard work. Try to be kind to everyone around you and that will make you a better person.

How content are you as far as your career goes?

I am happy the way my career has shaped up but at the same time I still work very hard. Nothing comes easy in life.

Web series, TV shows, films; you have done it all. What are you now looking at?

Every role is new for me. No matter how experienced you are, you have to start from scratch. So, I look for a role which I have never done before.

What is ‘me time’ to you?

After a hard day on the sets, I prefer being at home, chilling, watching something, eating and sleeping.

Social media is an important tool for an actor. Your comment.

I don’t see social media like that. I still post what I like. I am active there in a comfortable way. I don’t take undue pressure.

What do you do to keep yourself fit?

Honestly, being happy is the key element for me. I eat a lot of junk food. I don’t do anything particularly. I’m blessed.

How do you see life after five years?

Well, I believe in today. But of course, I try to plan financially for the future, because once you are financially strong you can take decisions on your own.