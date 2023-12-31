‘I cannot diet’: Rinku Ghosh

Actress Rinku Ghosh says there is nothing wrong with actors being asked to look their best all the time, as this comes as part and parcel of the profession.

“We are in showbiz, looking our best is part of our profession, but that doesn’t mean we have to match some unrealistic goals to look a part of it. Everybody has their own body and we must work accordingly. I try to work out at least four to five times a week. I stick to my staple Indian food during the day. I believe a balanced, simple Indian meal has everything required on a plate,” she says.

She adds, “I cannot diet, I eat everything. Being a Bengali, I cannot keep myself away from fish and rice. But one thing I do is that I don’t eat after 8:00 pm. Also, mental fitness is vital, especially in today’s fast-paced competitive life. The first thing I do is cut-off from work after I reach home. Secondly, my therapy is my family and my gym time. Thirdly, I need to have my ‘me’ time, which can be anything from watching TV to reading a book or having a coffee with friends.”