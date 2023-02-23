‘I could never say I'm proud to be German,’ says All Quiet on the Western Front director

Despite representing Germany at this year’s Academy Awards for best international feature, All Quiet on the Western Front writer-director Edward Berger doesn’t feel national pride for the country.

“I don’t feel that because of the history,” Berger says.

“I could never say I’m proud to be German. Those words don’t fit into our mouths, and rightly so. I would have a hard time thinking I would represent the country because I can’t speak for the entire country.” — IANS