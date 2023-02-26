Ranndeep R Rai believes in miracles

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, which recently took a leap of 20 years, continues to enthrall viewers with its dramatic narrative and star cast. Actor Ranndeep R Rai is receiving praise for his portrayal of the calm and dependable Raghav. However, the journey to bagging the role has certainly not been easy for the actor.

Ranndeep had earlier auditioned for season one of the show that starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

He says, “I had given auditions for BALH Season 1 for the role of Pihu’s love interest but that didn’t work out. I believe in miracles of life. Hard work pays. Here I am, playing a lead role in the second season of the show. I am overjoyed that after nine years, things worked out and I’m a part of such a legendary show. Raghav appears unruffled but inside him, there’s a constant urge to prove himself, to establish his worth and that is something that really resonates with me. I believe that being a part of BALH’s legacy and playing Raghav was destined for me.”