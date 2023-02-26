‘I don’t believe in marriage,’ says Adhaar Khurana

Tell us about your role in Yeh Shaadi Nahin Ho Sakti.

I am playing a character called Kishore, an NRI, who is in India to look for a bride. He believes in the institution of marriage. He also takes this as a challenge and wants to charm his would-be wife.

Personally, do you believe in marriage?

Honestly no. Because our generation is different from our parents and we think differently. Right now, I am not in favour of marriage.

You have acted with your father Akash Khurana in this play. How was your experience?

We have worked earlier in plays. This time working in a comic genre with him was a great experience. This play is a tribute to all the 90s comedy.

What have you learnt from him?

At this age also he is a multitasker and very disciplined. He is a thorough professional and inspires us to work better.

What do you feel is the future of teleplays?

This is a very good initiative which started as an experiment. We are also archiving the plays and because of the format we are also being able to adapt new things.

You were abroad for studies. What made you come back and take up acting?

I was in Scotland to study forensic science but during my graduation the country went into recession, and so I came back to India. My elder brother Akarsh Khurana, who is a director, asked me to join theatre.

How is the equation with your brother?

He is always encouraging. I have assisted him before and he lets me do my own stuff and always gives me full freedom. Initially, we used to fight a lot but gradually the equation changed.

What would you like to do as an actor now?

I don’t want to restrict myself and want to explore all the mediums. I am also into writing which I want to continue. My next is Scoop by Hansal Mehta, where I am playing an important character.

As a writer, which are the subjects that inspire you?

I have few ideas in the horror-comedy space. Also, I want to create awareness about environmental and mental happiness. These two subjects are close to me.