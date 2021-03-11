I don't believe in perfection, says Aaamir Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is known as ‘Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood’, recently left his fans and followers surprised when he said that he did not believe in perfection. Instead, he prefers magic over perfection!

Aamir, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, believes in quality over quantity. This phenomenon has earned him the title of ‘Mr. Perfectionist’, but the actor broke the myth behind this tag. Gracing a special episode of Best Interview Ever, web show, the actor said in a video, “I don’t believe in perfection because I find that beauty lies in imperfection. I don’t think I’m a perfectionist. I think this tag was given to me by the media because I had a very long period in which I didn’t have a film that didn’t work.”

He added, “What I really love is magic and a magical moment is much more attractive to me than something that is just perfect.” — IANS