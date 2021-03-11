I don't believe in perfection, says Aaamir Khan

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is known as ‘Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood’, recently left his fans and followers surprised when he said that he did not believe in perfection. Instead, he prefers magic over perfection!
Aamir, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, believes in quality over quantity. This phenomenon has earned him the title of ‘Mr. Perfectionist’, but the actor broke the myth behind this tag. Gracing a special episode of Best Interview Ever, web show, the actor said in a video, “I don’t believe in perfection because I find that beauty lies in imperfection. I don’t think I’m a perfectionist. I think this tag was given to me by the media because I had a very long period in which I didn’t have a film that didn’t work.”
He added, “What I really love is magic and a magical moment is much more attractive to me than something that is just perfect.” — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...